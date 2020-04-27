Janelle Monáe is doing her part to ensure that no one goes hungry in Atlanta during a global pandemic.

With 6.6 million Americans filing unemployment last week, according to reports, many have fallen on hard times, trying to decide whether to pay rent or buy food.

Thankfully, thanks to the singer and her Wondaland Arts Society, 5,000 families won’t have to make that tough decision. Last Saturday, the two hosted WondaLunch where those in need could drive up to the Gathering Spot in Atlanta to pick up food supplies.

It all happened thanks to a partnership with Gate Gourmet and Councilman Andre Dickens.