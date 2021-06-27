Inside ESSENCE Fest’s Exclusive L.A. Watch Party

To kick off the first weekend of our Essence Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we invited a few special friends to see the virtual evening concert performances up close and personal in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, ESSENCE brought the experience of NOLA—our second home truly is the Crescent City—to Hollywood through a collaboration between Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad and Charles S. King’s MACRO, two of the biggest productions companies developing content we cannot get enough of.
Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including appearances by Mary J. Blige, Chloe x Halle, Yvonne Orji, Eve, Adrienne Bailon and more. Click here for all the celebs who stopped by Entertainment All Access.
Attendees were treated to New Orleans-inspired eats and drinks, and more importantly, kept safe as EFOC performances—including those from Jazmine Sullivan, Tank and Lucky Daye—were streamed throughout the venue. Celebrity guests included stars from the small screen including The Chi’s Miriam A. Hyman, Twenties star Jonica T. Gibbs, All American’s Kareem J. Grimes, Salt-N-Pepa star Laila Odom, Insecure‘s Jean Elie, plus celebrity stylists Wayman & Micah (Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald) and Buttah Skin founder Dorion Renaud.
For an inside peek at the exclusive ESSENCE Fest watch party in L.A., see below. If you missed the evening concert series, hosted by Eva Marcille, we got you. See all of the performances and more here.