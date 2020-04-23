Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Jonica “Jo Jo” T. Gibbs is on fire right now. The comedian and star of BET’s Twenties has been making a name for herself in Tinseltown for the past few years. And now with her hilarious break out character Hattie, she’s officially become our crush.

Hattie’s personal life is messy. Her professional life is hanging in the balance (how epic was that finale though!). But we can all agree that her vintage t-shirts are always fire and her skin is always on point.

Most of our faces would be a pimple haven with that much stress compiling in our lives, but fortunately for Hattie, Gibbs is booked, busy, and seemingly unbothered. Her smooth, dewy and flawless complexion on the show and on the red carpet is what our skin goals are made of. We’re always watching for the antics, but also to get a sweet dose of Gibbs’s undeniable beauty.

We cannot wait to see what’s in store for her and her character. And we can’t wait to see skincare and makeup brands scrambling to use her face to represent their products. In the meantime, let’s take a look at 10 times her radiant skin made our hearts palpitate and our skin envy grow.