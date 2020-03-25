The Best At-Home Facial Treatments For Acne-Prone Skin

Photo: Getty

The coronavirus pandemic may impact your skin health. As the days become more stressful, you could also become more susceptible to breakouts.

Research studies have shown that chronic, continual stress can stimulate oil production and worsen predisposed skin conditions such as acne, which is why there’s no better time than now to treat yourself to an at-home facial.

Thankfully, there are a number of facial treatments that can help stem off zit and blackhead causing bacteria, so we’ve rounded up the best products for banishing breakouts, purifying your skin and enhancing your glow in the gallery below.