The Best At-Home Facial Treatments For Acne-Prone Skin

The coronavirus pandemic may impact your skin health. As the days become more stressful, you could also become more susceptible to breakouts.
Research studies have shown that chronic, continual stress can stimulate oil production and worsen predisposed skin conditions such as acne, which is why there’s no better time than now to treat yourself to an at-home facial.
Thankfully, there are a number of facial treatments that can help stem off zit and blackhead causing bacteria, so we’ve rounded up the best products for banishing breakouts, purifying your skin and enhancing your glow in the gallery below.
01
Wishful Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub
Improve your glow with this gentle exfoliator charged with pineapple enzyme extracts that buff away dead skin cells.
02
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Stress Repair Face Cream with Niacinamide
This superfood cream is enhanced with hyaluronic acid to soften and moisturize the skin while treating redness and breakouts.
03
OSEA Blemish Balm
Decongests the skin with this organic moisturizer that eliminates excess oil.
04
CLINIQUE Acne Solutions Oil-Control Cleansing Mask
This medicated clay-based mask was designed to unclog pores and give you a clearer looking complexion in minutes.
05
Jurlique Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser
This botanical cleanser removes impurities and protects the skin from environmental aggressors.