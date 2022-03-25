A Peek Inside The Star-Studded 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Black women making an impact on-screen and behind the camera gathered in Beverly Hills yesterday for an afternoon of sisterhood and celebration at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon.

Honorees Chanté Adams, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, and Nia Long were given their flowers, each presented with their awards by stars Mimi Valdez, Donald Glover, Will Smith, and Larenz Tate respectively. The love was overflowing among both honorees and guests in the room, and many moments of mutual respect and Black Girl Magic were snapped by the cameras.

Take a look at some of the moments joy and fun captured from inside the exclusive gathering of Hollywood greats and up-and-coming young stars.

01 Will Smith Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 02 Chanté Adams Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 03 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE 04 Nia Long, Damson Idris Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE 05 Coco Jones, Karrueche Tran Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE 06 Storm Reid Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 07 Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE 08 Gail Bean, Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, and Karena Evans Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE 09 Tank Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 10 Quinta Brunson Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE 11 Jessica Betts and wife Niecy Nash Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE 12 Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE 13 Chanté Adams, Mimi Valdes, Nia Long Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE 14 Caroline Wanga, Loni Love Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE 15 Grace Byers, Tasha Smith 16 Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Jabari Jones, Lexi Underwood, Layla Crawford, Kaci Walfall and Daniele Lawson 17 Law Roach, Lena Waithe, and Storm Reid 18 Nina Parker, Garcelle Beauvais 19 Lashana Lynch 20 Tabitha Brown, Meagan Good, and Niecy Nash 21 Kaci Walfall, Layla Crawford, Damson Idris, Lexi Underwood, and Daniele Lawson 22 Marsai Martin 23 Marsai Martin, Jacob Latimore 24 Nia Long, Damson Idris 25 Coco Jones, Jabari Smith 26 Karrueche Tran 27 Denzel Washington 28 Damson Idris, ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray 29 ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, Damson Idris, ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray 30 Aunjanue Ellis 31 Loni Love, Amber Riley 32 Nia Long, Larenz Tate 33 Natasha Rothwell, Sasheer Zamata 34 Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams, Aunjanue Ellis 35 Tristan Wilds, Jacob Latimore 36 ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, Bozoma Saint John 37 Thuso Mbedu