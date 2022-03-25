A Peek Inside The Star-Studded 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Black women making an impact on-screen and behind the camera gathered in Beverly Hills yesterday for an afternoon of sisterhood and celebration at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon.
Honorees Chanté Adams, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, and Nia Long were given their flowers, each presented with their awards by stars Mimi Valdez, Donald Glover, Will Smith, and Larenz Tate respectively. The love was overflowing among both honorees and guests in the room, and many moments of mutual respect and Black Girl Magic were snapped by the cameras.
Take a look at some of the moments joy and fun captured from inside the exclusive gathering of Hollywood greats and up-and-coming young stars.
01
Will Smith
02
Chanté Adams
03
15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon
04
Nia Long, Damson Idris
05
Coco Jones, Karrueche Tran
06
Storm Reid
07
Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams
08
Gail Bean, Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, and Karena Evans
09
Tank
10
Quinta Brunson
11
Jessica Betts and wife Niecy Nash
12
Donald Glover, Quinta Brunson
13
Chanté Adams, Mimi Valdes, Nia Long
14
Caroline Wanga, Loni Love
15
Grace Byers, Tasha Smith
16
Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Jabari Jones, Lexi Underwood, Layla Crawford, Kaci Walfall and Daniele Lawson
17
Law Roach, Lena Waithe, and Storm Reid
18
Nina Parker, Garcelle Beauvais
19
Lashana Lynch
20
Tabitha Brown, Meagan Good, and Niecy Nash
21
Kaci Walfall, Layla Crawford, Damson Idris, Lexi Underwood, and Daniele Lawson
22
Marsai Martin
23
Marsai Martin, Jacob Latimore
24
Nia Long, Damson Idris
25
Coco Jones, Jabari Smith
26
Karrueche Tran
27
Denzel Washington
28
Damson Idris, ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray
29
ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, Damson Idris, ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray
30
Aunjanue Ellis
31
Loni Love, Amber Riley
32
Nia Long, Larenz Tate
33
Natasha Rothwell, Sasheer Zamata
34
Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams, Aunjanue Ellis
35
Tristan Wilds, Jacob Latimore
36
ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga, Bozoma Saint John
37
Thuso Mbedu