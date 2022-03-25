Loading the player…
By Okla Jones ·

As always, your favorite celebrities represented in amazing ensembles for the 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, this year’s ceremony celebrated the 15th anniversary of the luncheon known for honoring the contributions of Black women in cinema.

This year’s honorees were Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams. While all four of these talented actresses showcased their stunning beauty, much of Black Hollywood also came with their A-game to grace the evening’s heralded red carpet.

Take a look at the stars who hit the red carpet at the 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards luncheon.

01
Aunjanue Ellis
02
Nia Long
03
Chanté Adams
04
Quinta Brunson
05
Larenz Tate
06
Coco Jones
07
Lena Waithe
08
Loni Love
09
Damson Idris
10
Natasha Rothwell
11
Karrueche Tran
12
Robin Thede
13
Kandi Burruss
14
Teyana Taylor
15
Serena Williams
16
Meagan Good
17
Shannon Thornton
18
Grace Byers
19
Jabari Banks
20
Tabitha Brown
21
Jacob Latimore
22
Caroline A. Wanga
23
Law Roach
24
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
25
Tristan Wilds
26
Janelle James
27
Tank
28
Marsai Martin
29
Gail Bean
30
Lala Milan
31
Storm Reid
32
Garcelle Beauvais
33
Angela Lewis
34
Ashley Nicole Black
35
Moses Ingram
36
Courtney A. Kemp

