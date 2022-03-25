Loading the player…

As always, your favorite celebrities represented in amazing ensembles for the 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, this year’s ceremony celebrated the 15th anniversary of the luncheon known for honoring the contributions of Black women in cinema.

This year’s honorees were Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams. While all four of these talented actresses showcased their stunning beauty, much of Black Hollywood also came with their A-game to grace the evening’s heralded red carpet.

Take a look at the stars who hit the red carpet at the 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards luncheon.

01 Aunjanue Ellis 02 Nia Long 03 Chanté Adams 04 Quinta Brunson 05 Larenz Tate 06 Coco Jones 07 Lena Waithe 08 Loni Love 09 Damson Idris 10 Natasha Rothwell 11 Karrueche Tran 12 Robin Thede 13 Kandi Burruss 14 Teyana Taylor 15 Serena Williams 16 Meagan Good 17 Shannon Thornton 18 Grace Byers 19 Jabari Banks 20 Tabitha Brown 21 Jacob Latimore 22 Caroline A. Wanga 23 Law Roach 24 Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash 25 Tristan Wilds 26 Janelle James 27 Tank 28 Marsai Martin 29 Gail Bean 30 Lala Milan 31 Storm Reid 32 Garcelle Beauvais 33 Angela Lewis 34 Ashley Nicole Black 35 Moses Ingram 36 Courtney A. Kemp

