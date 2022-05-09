Hollywood Confidential Panel Series Returns With An Intimate Conversation Featuring Meagan Good

The Hollywood Confidential panel series is back outside and returning with a bang!

On Monday, May 9th at 7PM, actress, director and producer Meagan Good will join Hollywood Confidential creator and host Steve Jones for an intimate sit down at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The free live event will hear the talented beauty open up about her multi-faceted Hollywood journey, personal and professional lessons learned along the way and what’s next as she continues shaping her career legacy from both in front of and behind the camera.



The evening will also feature several surprise guests who have been instrumental in her success and will join Hollywood Confidential in celebrating her outstanding 30-year career. A livestream of the conversation will be available via the series’ official Instagram page beginning at 7PM PST.

Created in 2010 as a platform for celebrating, supporting and educating creatives of color, previous guests of the Hollywood Confidential panel series have included Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Snoop Dogg and many more.