Here’s Where To Watch The Essence Holiday Special

It’s time to unwrap the magic! The 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special, presented by Target is here. #ESSENCEHoliday is a celebration of all things Black, delivering an enchanting night of authentic Black joy through musical performances, epic poetry, and many surprise guests.

The 2023 ESSENCE Holiday Special hosted by Reginae Carter and Big Tigger, features performances from Tamar Braxton, Tyrese, Jacquees, Kim Burrell, Heiress Harris & the Children’s Choir, Tony Evans Jr., Kes, The Amours, and more surprise guests.

