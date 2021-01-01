Happy New Year! See How Celebs Said A (Welcome) Goodbye To 2020

Taraji P. Henson at the 2020 AMAs

Celebrities skipped the scheduled club appearances and private gala affairs on this unusual New Year’s Eve. Instead they gathered their loved ones to celebrate surviving the madness and say good riddance to a year full of constant struggle.

Some escaped to ski slopes and beach resorts to kick the year off in a different setting while others chose to stay home and get glammed up for the living room.

Taraji P. Henson received a special package New Year’s treat from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Phylicia Rashad reminded us that in addition to being an award-winning theater and screen actress, she has vocals too. The icon posted a throwback clip of a 1990 stage performance of her singing “Just Another Part of Me.”

Mariah Carey treated fans to a quick A Cappella performance of “Auld Lang Syne: before admitting that (just like the rest of us) she doesn’t actually know the full lyrics to the New Year’s classic.

Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille grabbed their respective Mikes for a couple’s trip to Puerto Morelos.

Chrissy Teigen opted to have a sober New Year. The model and television host adorned her face with jeweled stickers and peeled green apples for cinnamon rolls while her hubby John Legend was focused on a rousing game of Rumi Cube.

Lamorne Morris, who gave us the comedic gem Woke last fall, showed us how not to open a champagne bottle for New Year’s.

Rotimi choose to make the New Year the start of a new life by announcing his engagement to his girlfriend Vanessa Mdee. The couple met at Essence Festival so we were very excited to see this match up become official.

Loni Love was all smiles at the thought of a new beginning with her boo James Welsh.

Monica took a break from the “trenches” to gather her children for a family photoshoot.

Cici twerked her way into 2021 on a socially distant version of the traditional Dick Clark Rockin’ Eve special.

Actress and former talk show host Tamara Mowry-Housely hit the slopes with her family and expressed gratitude for making it through the year’s turbulence.

If you’ve been ready to see 2020 off for months you’re not alone. Actress and record-breaking producer Marsai Martin set the tone for a year of rest and resilience in the caption for her New Year’s Eve photo.

“Even tho this year mostly sucked…look at us. We made it,” wrote Martin on Instagram. “We’re still here and we should all be proud of that. Let’s make 2021 the year of recovery. Thank yourselves for hanging on.”