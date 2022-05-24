Happy Birthday To The Godmother Of Soul: Patti LaBelle Turns 78!

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy

Today, the legendary singer and actress Patti LaBelle celebrates her 78th birthday. With a career spanning over 60 years, LaBelle has become a symbol of longevity across multiple genres of entertainment.

Throughout her life, Patti has continued to reinvent herself both in music and in fashion, successfully adapting to the many changes that took place in those industries. What makes this legendary singer and actress particularly special is that she was able to stay ahead of the curve in each era; setting the trend instead of trying to blend in like so many others.

From her introduction into the public eye with the group the Bluebelles (later changed to LaBelle), to rising to the ranks of superstardom as a soloist, Patti has become a staple in Black culture, and established herself as the “Godmother of Soul.”

As we honor this award-winning musician on her birthday, let’s revisit her most iconic looks over the years.

01 Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns 02 LaBelle Photo by RB/Redferns 03 LaBelle before a performance. Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns 04 Soul Train performance, 1976. Photo by Soul Train via Getty Images 05 Performing In Los Angeles, 1974. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 06 Appearance on Cher’s Variety show, 1975. Photo by CBS via Getty Images 07 Patti, wearing her crown. Photo by David Corio/Redferns 08 Backstage in Chicago, 1987. Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images 09 On stage at the Westbury Music Fair. Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images 10 Patti in the 80s Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images 11 Chicago, 1996 Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images 12 2000 Essence Awards Photo by KMazur/WireImage 13 The 12th Annual Rainforest Foundation Concert – Show Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage 14 2003 ESSENCE Festival Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images 15 7th Annual VH1 “Divas” Concert Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images 16 18th Annual Fashion Cares Gala. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage 17 At the Versace menswear premiere, 2008. Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic 18 An Evening Of Stars Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage 19 The Pajama Program 2006 Awards Benefit Luncheon Photo by Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic 20 In Concert with Babyface, 2018 Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images 21 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala, 2019 Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios 22 BET Honors Awards 2016 Photo by Paul Morigi/FilmMagic