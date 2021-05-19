Happy Anniversary! Love Always Looks Good On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple plan to build a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India, through their partnership with World Central Kitchen, said the release. “Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the statement reads. “Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.”
In February, Prince Harry and Meghan finalized their split from Britain’s Royal Family, and since then they’ve been more open about their love story than ever before—the good, the challenging and the beautiful. During the same month, the couple surprised the world for Valentine’s Day, announcing that they are expecting their second child together this year. The couple shared the big news by revealing a black-and-white portrait of them posing together as Markle cradles her growing bump. The exciting news comes after Markle revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. She recalled it being an “unbearable grief” for them to endure in a personal essay she wrote for the New York Times. Their new addition will join big brother Archie, 1, who will turn two this month. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple shared at the time.
Then, in March, they shocked the world during an intimate sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey watched around the world. They revealed what their life had been like while part of the Royal Family and how things were going since they decided to exit and move to United States, dropping one bombshell after another.
Despite all that they’ve been through together, the couple still manage to show us that they’re madly in love and in this together. Here are some of our favorite photos of the pair seen glowing and growing together through the years.
01
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England.
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Loading the player...
02
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England.
(Photo by Dan Istitene – Pool/Getty Images)
03
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019.
(Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
04
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 31: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the final day of their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)
05
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
(Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)
06
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
PEACEHAVEN, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
07
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Photo by Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images
08
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sweetest Moments
TOPSHOT – Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)