Happy Anniversary! Love Always Looks Good On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating three years of wedded bliss today, making it the perfect occasion to look back at their love story.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have marked the special occasion with a big announcement from their Archewell Foundation.

The couple plan to build a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India, through their partnership with World Central Kitchen, said the release. “Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the statement reads. “Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported.”

In February, Prince Harry and Meghan finalized their split from Britain’s Royal Family, and since then they’ve been more open about their love story than ever before—the good, the challenging and the beautiful. During the same month, the couple surprised the world for Valentine’s Day, announcing that they are expecting their second child together this year. The couple shared the big news by revealing a black-and-white portrait of them posing together as Markle cradles her growing bump. The exciting news comes after Markle revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. She recalled it being an “unbearable grief” for them to endure in a personal essay she wrote for the New York Times. Their new addition will join big brother Archie, 1, who will turn two this month. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple shared at the time.

Then, in March, they shocked the world during an intimate sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey watched around the world. They revealed what their life had been like while part of the Royal Family and how things were going since they decided to exit and move to United States, dropping one bombshell after another.

Despite all that they’ve been through together, the couple still manage to show us that they’re madly in love and in this together. Here are some of our favorite photos of the pair seen glowing and growing together through the years.