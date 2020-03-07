Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

Sure, Halle Berry and conservative politician Sarah Palin are distant relatives but the pair aren’t becoming friends anytime soon.

Berry, who revealed that she and Palin are related back in 2012, tweeted earlier this week, “She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.”

She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.😂 https://t.co/aSqgYBZJNK — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 7, 2020

In 2012, while promoting their film Cloud Atlas, Tom Hanks and Berry opened up about their distant relatives to Extra‘s Jerry Penacoli. Hanks is distantly related to Nancy Hanks, the mother of Abe Lincoln. During the pair’s interview, Berry dropped the news that she and Palin are distantly related as well.

“You wanna know who I’m related to? Sarah Palin,” Berry says, responding to Penacoli’s shock with, “That’s what I said! Noooooo!”

Who Berry and Palin’s shared connection is has yet to be revealed, but it’s clear the two won’t be linking up for a family reunion anytime soon.