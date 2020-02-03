Erykah Badu’s Family Celebrates Four Generations With Cute IG Video

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A video shared to singer Erykah Badu‘s Instagram is gaining tons of love for its celebration of moms.

Featuring Jack Stauber’s “Peppermint,” the video sees one generation of Badu’s family introduce the next with the caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️15, 48, 70, 92.”

The video features Badu, her daughter Puma, Badu’s mother, and her grandmother.

This isn’t the first time Badu’s beautiful family has caught our attention. In 2018, Puma stunned fans with her flawless vocals while serenading her mother during an epic birthday bash.

A 2016 video also went viral that featured Badu, her son Seven, and daughter Mars singing along to Frank Sinatra’s “High Hopes” while cruising through traffic.