Colman Domingo, 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' And More Take Home Trophies At The Creative Arts Emmys

The Emmys kicked off with their non-televised, Creative Arts Awards ceremony this weekend, bringing with it surprise moments and big wins for some of your favorite stars.

Colman Domingo won his first-ever Emmy statue for his moving performance on Euphoria as a recovering addict leading a teen girl (2x Emmy-winner Zendaya) through her struggles with addiction. It was a history-making moment, as Domingo is only the second the second openly queer Black man to take home an Emmy in an acting category.

Chadwick Boseman also took home a posthumous trophy for his final appearance in the MCU as T’Challa/Black Panther on Disney +’s What If…. His wife Simone Boseman joyfully accepted the award on his behalf, which was also the actor’s first Emmy win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Simone Boseman, who accepted the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award on behalf of the late Chadwick Boseman for ‘What If…?: ‘What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?,’’attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Take a look at more of the evening’s winners, and some of the stars that stunned on the red carpet ahead of the Primetime Emmys coming this weekend: