Colman Domingo, 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' And More Take Home Trophies At The Creative Arts Emmys

The Emmys kicked off with their non-televised, Creative Arts Awards ceremony this weekend, bringing with it surprise moments and big wins for some of your favorite stars.
Colman Domingo won his first-ever Emmy statue for his moving performance on Euphoria as a recovering addict leading a teen girl (2x Emmy-winner Zendaya) through her struggles with addiction. It was a history-making moment, as Domingo is only the second the second openly queer Black man to take home an Emmy in an acting category.
Chadwick Boseman also took home a posthumous trophy for his final appearance in the MCU as T’Challa/Black Panther on Disney +’s What If…. His wife Simone Boseman joyfully accepted the award on his behalf, which was also the actor’s first Emmy win.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Simone Boseman, who accepted the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award on behalf of the late Chadwick Boseman for ‘What If…?: ‘What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?,’’attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Take a look at more of the evening’s winners, and some of the stars that stunned on the red carpet ahead of the Primetime Emmys coming this weekend:
01
Simone Boseman
The wife of late actor Chadwick Boseman graciously accepted the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his posthumous animated appearance on Marvel’s What If… on his behalf.
02
Colman Domingo
Domingo’s role on HBO’s Euphoria as Ali, Rue’s narcotics anonymous sponsor, earned hi, the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
03
Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason and S. Robyn Wilson
The editing team from A Black Lady Sketch Show won the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming for their work on the hit comedy.
04
Mia Neal
Neal won Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program for her work on ‘Annie Live!’
05
Adam Blackstone
Naturally, Blackstone won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for coordinating The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
06
Nneka Onuorah
The director took home a trophy for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program award for her work on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
07
Parris Goebel
The Emmy went to Goebel for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
08
RuPaul
Once again, Ru took home the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award for RuPaul’s Drag Race.