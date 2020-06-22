D.L. Hughley revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing in the middle of a performance Friday night.

According to CNN, the 57-year-old King of Comedy was on stage in Nashville, Tennessee when he suddenly lost consciousness. (Nashville is in phase one of its reopening plan and is allowing comedy shows and other recreational events to take place under revised health and safety guidelines.) He was immediately rushed to Saint Thomas Hospital where he was given a series of extensive tests.

“If your ass pass out in the middle of a show onstage, you probably need to get tested,” he joked in a video on his Instagram page where he shared the details of his experience.

Hours later he learned he had contracted the virus.

“When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration … but it turns out they ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” Hughley explained. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

Hughley revealed that he would be following the recommended protocol and entering a self-quarantine for two weeks after being discharged from the hospital.

“I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for 14 days and well, thank you for our prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” he said.

“Hopefully I don’t develop symptoms and I just pass out over and over again — or not,” he quipped.

Get well soon D.L.!