Georgia Gov. Said He Just Learned Asymptomatic Carriers Of COVID-19 Could Spread Virus

At a press conference on Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp publicly stated that the advice being disseminated from the CDC as early as January, is just now reaching his desk. In a “did he really say that?” moment, the former secretary of state who invoked voter suppression to win the state election claimed that he had only been informed within the last 24 hours that people could spread COVID-19 even if they are asymptomatic

“The reason I’m taking this action, it’s like I’ve continued to tell people, I’m following the data, I’m following the advice of Dr. Toomey,” Kemp said. “Finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs… what we’ve been telling people from directives from the CDC for weeks now that if you start feeling bad, stay home ― those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.”

A stunning admission of deadly ignorance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who says he only just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit #Covid19. “[I]ndividuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/T7NZWk2GDR — Andisheh Nouraee (@andishehnouraee) April 2, 2020

Kemp’s admission comes as Georgia goes under a statewide shelter in place order for two weeks. As reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, K-12 schools across the state have also been closed for the remainder of the year. Up until Wednesday, Georgia was one of few states who lacked a statewide ordinance restricting the movement of non-essential employees.

Though the Center for Disease Control warns that “COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States,” it estimates that up to 25 percent of people who have or will have COVID-19 are/will be asymptomatic carriers of the disease. It’s something the organization has been saying since the early days of the outbreak, and well before it became a global pandemic. The Republican governor’s statement that he and Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, are just learning of asymptomatic spread, means that they are three months behind the rest of the world.

In a stunning admission, Gov. Kemp says he just learned that asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19. (Photo: C-SPAN screengrab)

As of today, Georgia has 4,748 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 154 people succumbing to the novel SARS strain.

—

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.