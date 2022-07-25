Comic-Con 2022: Casts for ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Resort,’ ‘Interview With The Vampire’ And More

Comic-Con took place in San Diego over the weekend, and with it came big sneak peeks and culture-shifting trailers for film, tv, and yes, comics that will roll out over the next year.
The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on hand to give a bittersweet sneak peek on what they have been working on in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, becoming visibly emotional and embracing as it premiered to the world.
Meanwhile, outside the convention center, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Byer, and Sasheer Zamata were promoting their wildly popular Adult Swim animated show Tuca & Bertie near a promotional barge.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Tiffany Haddish attends the “Tuca & Bertie” photo op during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Tak a look at more from Comic-Con below:
01
Winston Duke
The Black Panther star was spotted at Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Bash
02
Aldis Hodge
Hodge was a vision in black and olive at Folat Hard Rock for the Comic-Con party.
03
Sophia Nomvete
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star was all smiles on Entertainment Weekly’s red carpet.
04
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star kept it cute in a patterned jumpsuit.
05
Stefani Robinson
The writer of Atlanta and writer/EP of What We Do In The Shadows was ready to party with Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con.
06
Kandyse McClure and Bethany Brown
Stars of the upcoming Sci-Fi NFT series GenZEROES were ready to dance the annual Comic-Con bash.
07
Tramell Tillman
The star of Elementary and Severance turned on the smolder at Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Bash
08
Dulcé Sloan
Comedian and The Daily Show star stunned on the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con bash.
09
Adina Porter
The fantasy/horror veteran who has starred in hits like True Blood, The 100, and American Horror Story was gorgeous in white.
10
Bailey Bass and Jacob Anderson
The stars of the new Interview with the Vampire AMC series were twinning in blue.
11
Michaela Coel
The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stunned while preparing to help present phase 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
12
Black Panther Cast
The cast was visibly emotional as the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was screened for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con.
13
Dominique Thorne
The Wakanda Forever actress looked like a vibranium vision on the Marvel stage at Comic-Con.
14
Lupita Nyong’o
The Black Panther franchise star was lovely in a multicolored dress.
15
William Jackson Harper
The star of The Resort was all smiles in the Comic-Con press room.
16
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany took it outside for her animated show Tuca & Bertie.
17
Krys Marshall
The star of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind struck a pose at the InterContinental Hotel during Comic-Con.
18
Kesha, Big Freedia, GaTa, and Jake Tawne
The Queen Diva herself Big Freedia and the star of FX’s Dave, GaTa, sat to discuss Discovery+’s new paranormal series, Conjuring Kesha.
19
2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego – AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Panel
Lauren Ridloff greets fans of The Walking Dead at Comic-Con as a new cast member.
20
Nicole Byer
The Tuca & Bertie star kept it bright in orange at the animated show’s photo call.
21
Sisi Stringer
The Vampire Academy star kept it casual on the Comic-Con carpet.
22
Sasheer Zamata
The Adult Swim star was all smiles in the sun for the Tuca & Bertie photo call at Comic-Con.