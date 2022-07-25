Comic-Con 2022: Casts for ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Resort,’ ‘Interview With The Vampire’ And More

Comic-Con took place in San Diego over the weekend, and with it came big sneak peeks and culture-shifting trailers for film, tv, and yes, comics that will roll out over the next year.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on hand to give a bittersweet sneak peek on what they have been working on in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, becoming visibly emotional and embracing as it premiered to the world.

Meanwhile, outside the convention center, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Byer, and Sasheer Zamata were promoting their wildly popular Adult Swim animated show Tuca & Bertie near a promotional barge.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Tiffany Haddish attends the “Tuca & Bertie” photo op during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

