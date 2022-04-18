Celebs Party In The Desert During Coachella

Before (and after) the stars hit the stage and the crowds at Coachella, they made several stops in and around Coachella Valley, CA for parties and poolside events.

With the festival back in full effect for the first time in two years, the drinks were flowing and the beats were spinning at estates in Palm Springs and La Quinta. Stars like Chlöe and her sister Halle Bailey, Damson Idris, headlining star Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and more were seen rubbing elbows and enjoying brand activations around the desert.

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

From the ultra-exclusive Neon Carnival, to the annual REVOLVE Festival, to well-timed album release events, there was plenty for your faves to get into in the desert. Take a look at the festivities.

01 Doja Cat The headliner was seen looking fashion-forward and fly at the Spotify x Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Album Release Party at Zenyara 02 Ty Dolla $ign The crooner was caught enjoying the festivities at Spotify x Swedish House Mafia’s Coachella album release party 03 Shenseea The dancehall diva was Coachella-ready in her glamorous look at Spotify x Swedish House Mafia’s album release 04 Storm Reid The Euphoria star was spotted kicking back at the REVOLVE Festival during Coachella Weekend 1 05 Halle Bailey The Disney princess was poolside fly at the Merv Griffin Estate for REVOLVE’s big party 06 Chloe x Halle The sister duo kept it cute in the heat at REVOLVE Festival 07 Karrueche Tran The Emmy-winning actress kept it cool in blue on the estate grounds 08 Angel + Dren The DJ duo found the shade and showed off their festival looks for REVOLVE 09 Duckie Thot The model struck a pose at the La Quinta, CA estate 10 Damson Idris, Victor Cruz The actor and the football star brought the smolder to Spotify’s Desert Kick Back 11 Channel Tres The artist lent his musical ear to the DJ booth for the Spotify Desert Kick Back party vibes. 12 Lena Waithe The Hollywood heavy hitter kicked back with Spotify at their Coachella party 13 Pink Sweats & Friends The crooner kicked back at Spotify’s Desert Kick Back at Zenyara 14 Keith Powers, Sarunas J. Jackson and Friends The stars were spotted inside the annual, super exclusive Neon Carnival, presented by Levi’s and Don Julio 15 Neon Carnival 16 Blxst The singer performed at the Rolling Stone pool party with CÎROC Vodka Spritz at ARRIVE Palm Springs 17 Justine Skye Justine toasts with CIROC Vodka Spritz at the Rolling Stone Live Pool Party at ARRIVE in Palm Springs 18 Sarunas J. Jackson The actor was spotted enjoying Blxst’s performance in Palm Springs