Celebs Party In The Desert During Coachella

Before (and after) the stars hit the stage and the crowds at Coachella, they made several stops in and around Coachella Valley, CA for parties and poolside events.
With the festival back in full effect for the first time in two years, the drinks were flowing and the beats were spinning at estates in Palm Springs and La Quinta. Stars like Chlöe and her sister Halle Bailey, Damson Idris, headlining star Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and more were seen rubbing elbows and enjoying brand activations around the desert.
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
From the ultra-exclusive Neon Carnival, to the annual REVOLVE Festival, to well-timed album release events, there was plenty for your faves to get into in the desert. Take a look at the festivities.
01
Doja Cat
The headliner was seen looking fashion-forward and fly at the Spotify x Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again Album Release Party at Zenyara
02
Ty Dolla $ign
The crooner was caught enjoying the festivities at Spotify x Swedish House Mafia’s Coachella album release party
03
Shenseea
The dancehall diva was Coachella-ready in her glamorous look at Spotify x Swedish House Mafia’s album release
04
Storm Reid
The Euphoria star was spotted kicking back at the REVOLVE Festival during Coachella Weekend 1
05
Halle Bailey
The Disney princess was poolside fly at the Merv Griffin Estate for REVOLVE’s big party
06
Chloe x Halle
The sister duo kept it cute in the heat at REVOLVE Festival
07
Karrueche Tran
The Emmy-winning actress kept it cool in blue on the estate grounds
08
Angel + Dren
The DJ duo found the shade and showed off their festival looks for REVOLVE
09
Duckie Thot
The model struck a pose at the La Quinta, CA estate
10
Damson Idris, Victor Cruz
The actor and the football star brought the smolder to Spotify’s Desert Kick Back
11
Channel Tres
The artist lent his musical ear to the DJ booth for the Spotify Desert Kick Back party vibes.
12
Lena Waithe
The Hollywood heavy hitter kicked back with Spotify at their Coachella party
13
Pink Sweats & Friends
The crooner kicked back at Spotify’s Desert Kick Back at Zenyara
14
Keith Powers, Sarunas J. Jackson and Friends
The stars were spotted inside the annual, super exclusive Neon Carnival, presented by Levi’s and Don Julio
15
Neon Carnival
16
Blxst
The singer performed at the Rolling Stone pool party with CÎROC Vodka Spritz at ARRIVE Palm Springs
17
Justine Skye
Justine toasts with CIROC Vodka Spritz at the Rolling Stone Live Pool Party at ARRIVE in Palm Springs
18
Sarunas J. Jackson
The actor was spotted enjoying Blxst’s performance in Palm Springs