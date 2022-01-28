Monique Samuels Shares Picture-Perfect Family Photos In Kenya

Instagram

The Bravo franchise Real Housewives of Potomac has quickly become a favorite, and one of the reasons for that was former cast member, Monique Samuels. Since leaving the series, she’s been focused on her brood and side-stepping the drama that followed her on the series. The reality star recently went on a family vacation to Kenya and shared idyllic photos via Instagram of their adventures.

She captioned the photo that includes her husband and three children, Christopher, Milani and Chase, “Now this is what brought us to Kenya and it has not disappointed! Wow! Truly breathtaking. What an amazing opportunity to bond with nature.”

She also gave her fans some insight into her experiences, as the family lived their best life in the boutique hotel Giraffe Manor in Nairobi. You can see the full rundown of their adventures in the saved Stories on her page.

The next stop is Tanzania, with the family headed to the Serengeti, which includes a national park and a number of game reserves, making it one of the most popular natural travel wonders in the world. Those of us not currently on vacation are happy to live vicariously through her and smile at her efforts to ensure that her children see the world.

Upon her return home, Samuels has plenty on her plate. The TV personality and her husband Chris will reportedly be the stars of the upcoming Love & Marriage: DMV on OWN, a spinoff of the popular reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. In addition to that, she is still managing her podcast Not for Lazy Moms, which debuted in 2018. There’s also her I’m B.O.S.S. Foundation, which provides leadership and membership programs to the community and Mila Eve Essentials–an essential oils brand she’s behind.

We’re glad to see Monique doing well and we need to book our own getaway to these East African gems ASAP!