Take Notes From This Mother-Daughter Slay By Kimora, Ming And Aoki Lee Simmons

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

When I grow up, I want to be the chic and cool mom who goes to events and drops jaws with my daughters. Currently, I only have a son so there’s a snag in my plans, but in the meantime, I’m taking notes from the iconic Kimora Lee Simmons. The model and businesswoman relaunched Baby Phat, and like a true boss, she brought her daughters along for the ride, allowing them to be front and center as the best models for the revamped collection. It only made sense considering they used to walk out with their mom at the end of her legendary fashion shows back in the day.

On Thursday night in NYC, all three ladies showed off looks that will be at Macy’s for the holiday season as part of the Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons NYC Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception. They looked stunning, as usual. An effortless mother-daughter moment of great style and beauty.

Both girls have followed in their mom’s footsteps and are signed by ONE Management modeling. Ming Lee is an ambassador for Boohoo and Savage x Fenty, and Aoki, when she’s not busy studying at Harvard, has been taking over the runway, including for Pyer Moss. But there’s something especially awesome about seeing them represent for their mom’s beloved Baby Phat, and that they’re all getting to do it together.

Check out more photos of the slayage that took place from Kimora, Ming and Aoki below.