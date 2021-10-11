Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Elaine Welteroth is preparing for her biggest role yet: Mother.

The author, journalist, editor and TV host announced on Monday (Oct. 11) that she’s expecting her first child with husband Jonathan Singletary. She announced the news in the sweetest video, with a lullaby made by Singletary. Baby Singletary is due spring 2022.

She also shared the news with People.

“I’m so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!” she said. “I’m just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I’m already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love.”

She added, “We always knew—God willing—that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it’s like when that one day becomes today. Even with a husband, a house and a career, somehow I still didn’t feel quite ready or adult enough to be somebody’s mom. But there’s nothing that compares to the blessing of the moment you hear that little heartbeat—it changes everything. You just surrender to God’s plan and divine timing.”

The couple have known each other since they were kids, meeting at their local church when they were both pre-teens growing up in Northern California. They reunited in 2013 when he traveled to New York City, where she’d been living, to interview for jobs, and by 2016, he proposed. They married in May 2020, on the stoop in front of their home in Brooklyn, due to COVID-19.

The former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief is taking on this major role after exiting her post as co-host of The Talk in August following one season.