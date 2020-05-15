Love Is Not Canceled: ‘Project Runway’ Judge Elaine Welteroth Had The Most Epic Stoop Wedding

Getty

Despite it being an unprecedented time in America, many couples aren’t letting a global pandemic cancel their love.

In today’s feel-good news, Project Runway judge and former editor in chief or Teen Vogue, Elaine Welteroth, married her longtime love on their Brooklyn stoop on their planned wedding date, despite having to cancel their original big wedding plans.

According to Vogue.com, the bestselling author and her now-husband Jonathan, whom she’s known since she was 12, were all set to tie the knot in California on May 10th. Then, shortly after Welteroth returned from her bachelorette party in the Dominica Republic the coronavirus began to spread quickly in the United States. Her husband’s Mexico bachelorette party was cancelled, and their official wedding plans came next.

Welteroth tells Vogue that getting married on Mother’s Day was supposed to be a tribute to their mothers, who are friends and sing together in the gospel choir to this day, so they were determined to make the date happen.

“I kept seeing messages online that read, ‘Love Cannot Be Canceled,’ and it really resonated,” Welteroth tells Vogues. “So I woke up one day and walked into Jonathan’s home studio and said, ‘I am marrying you on 5-10-20. It may have to be right here on our stoop. And I might be in sweats. But we are still doing this, come hell or high water.’”

And, that they did. Only there were no sweats to be found. The couple were married on their Brooklyn stoop, surrounded by a sea of flowers and with close friends, like Lupita Nyong’o, and neighbors watching (and social distancing) from the street. The couple also had their guests attend virtually and wear all-white from the waist up.

Their ceremony was followed by a dance party (for two) in the street. Congrats to the happy couple!