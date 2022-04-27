Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for New York Times best-selling author, Elaine Welteroth and her husband, musician Jonathan Singletary, who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world!

The couple shared their exciting announcement via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (April 27) with a caption reading, “Look who finally made his debut 💕”

Welteroth and Singletary delivered their healthy, “9 pound blessing” at home with the help of “angel midwives.” They shared their gratitude for all the love and support they received throughout their road to parenthood.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes along this wild ride earth side,” the couple wrote in their caption. “Baby is here and he feels the love.”

If the announcement couldn’t get any sweeter, the couple shared the news alongside a new song by Singletary entitled, “Before You Arrive,” dedicated to their son.

The video captures a montage of clips from Welteroth’s pregnancy, their gender announcement, poignant family moments, along with intimate clips from their home birth and the baby’s first moments — with the lyrics repeating, “I hope you feel the love.”

The Project Runway judge, 35, first announced her pregnancy back in October. “​​I’m so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!”

She went on to add, “We always knew — God willing — that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it’s like when that one day becomes today.”

There’s no doubt that their new bundle of joy will be surrounded by more than enough love from friends, family and internet aunties!