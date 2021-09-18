Celeb Kids We Can’t Believe Have Grown Up So Fast

Amy Graves/Getty Images for ConnectHER Media

You don’t have to be a parent to know that the saying “time goes by so fast” when it comes to kids is very true. If you’ve tuned into reality shows, followed certain celebrities on social media or found yourself oohing and aahing at a celebrity baby reveal, it’s quite the mind warp when you look up and the children you watched who were once itty bitty things turn out to not be so little anymore. They’re heading off to prom, starting college, and strutting down runways despite the fact that we remember them as babies. This thing called life!

We’ve found ourselves asking more and more lately where the time went when it comes to celebrity offspring. Here are a few kids who have grown up right in front of our eyes.

Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Remember when Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou’s son was a little boy with a bright smile and big afro? He still has both, he’s just not little anymore.

Dakota Brooks-Woodside

We remember when Golden Brooks and D.B. Woodside’s daughter, Dakota, was just a toddler. Now look at her! Stunning like her mom.

Ayden and Dylan Nida

Phaedra and Apollo’s boys, whom we were introduced to on Real Housewives of Atlanta, are hitting red carpets now, styling like their mom. So handsome!

K’mari and Amir Epps

Keisha and Omar’s kids, who are also their twins, just started middle school and senior year of high school.

Asia Rochon Fuqua

This beauty, whom we remember as a baby from a family photo on the cover of Jet many years ago, is now a college freshman!

Alaura Kimes

Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon’s youngest child, whom we met on Married to Medicine as a little one, just turned 16. A gorgeous young lady!

Cali Dream

Remember the short-lived VH1 show Marrying the Game? We loved it! Cali Dream, rapper The Game and Tiffney Cambridge’s daughter, was just a toddler when it was on. Now she’s an 11-year-old successful child model, ripping runways.

Sara Marley

While we see Lauryn Hill’s oldest daughter, Selah, modeling and living her best adult life, Hill and Rohan Marley’s youngest daughter, Sara, is now 13 and also quite the beauty.

Sophie and Nicolas Kodjoe

It feels like just yesterday that Boris and Nicole were sharing photos of their kids as babies. Now they’re teenagers, and gorgeous just like their famous mom and dad.

Shayla Gibson

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Tyrese’s eldest daughter, Shayla, went and grew up on us. The singer and actor’s longtime red carpet date is now 14.