After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!

The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.

“Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22,” they wrote. “We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON.”

Airr is the first child for Petrakova but the second for Parker. She has a daughter from her first marriage to former NBA player Shelden Williams. Lailaa is featured in the sweet announcement photo shoot.

This big news follows the huge announcement of the couple’s marriage, which was shared on their second wedding anniversary late last year. When they went public with their love, they revealed that they were expecting.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!” Parker wrote on Instagram. “You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows ‘Song Cry’ already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

Like Parker, Petrakova also is a professional basketball player. And also like her partner, she’s over the moon about their baby boy. Congratulations to the happy couple — make that happy family!