Surprise! WNBA Star Candace Parker’s Been Married Two Years and Is Expecting A Baby With Anna Petrakova

Instagram

Not only is Candace Parker winning on the court, she’s also celebrating some major things off the court as well. The two-time WNBA champ surprised fans when she shared on Instagram that she got married two years ago and is celebrating her anniversary today to fellow basketball player Anna Petrakova.

“2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….,” Parker wrote. “To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”

The baller and sports analyst also showered Petrakova with praise for the way she loves Parker’s daughter, Lailaa, from her marriage to former NBA star Shelden Williams, and for being a safe space for the star.

“Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

In addition to that big news, she announced that they’re also expecting a child together.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!” she wrote. “You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

As for Petrakova, her page is private, but she’s reportedly been sharing photos of their family recently. As mentioned, this is Parker’s second marriage. She was married to Williams in 2008 before they split in 2016. They welcomed daughter Lailaa in 2009.

We’re so excited for Parker and Petrakova — and also quite impressed that they could keep all this quiet for so long. Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!