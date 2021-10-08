The Receipts: Here’s Why Candace Parker Is Headed For WNBA Finals MVP…AGAIN!

After beating the top-seeded Connecticut Sun on October 7, the Chicago Sky are heading to the WNBA Finals for the second time ever, and their charge to the Championship is being led by none other than WNBA veteran Candace Parker.

The Sky beat the Sun 79-69, with Parker standing out with 17 points scored, nine rebounds, and seven assists. This is a milestone shot at the Finals Championship for the center/forward, as she transitioned from what many would consider a full career with the Los Angeles Sparks to instead play with the WNBA team belonging to the city she was raised in for a chance at the ring.

But why is Parker’s name ringing so many bells after last night’s big win? Click through to learn more about the baller beauty and why she’s a shoo-in for MVP.