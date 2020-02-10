Cameron Boyce Missing From Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

For one reason or another, it seems like the Academy Awards misses the mark—and this year is no different. In addition to regularly snubbing Black actors as nominees in key categories, fans and celebrities also took offense to one particular segment—the “In Memoriam” section.

The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Oscars, held last Sunday in Los Angeles, paid tribute to Oscar winner Kobe Bryant and others, but social media was quick to point out that other notable names that did not make it into the montage.

Noticeably absent from the annual montage was actor and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Descendants and the TV show Jessie. He died last year at the age of 20.

Boyce—whose mother is white and Jewish and whose father is Black—identified as “Bl-ewish.”

Also missing was Luke Perry, of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame, who passed away in early 2019 after enduring a stroke. He was 52. More recently, he had starred in Riverdale and also Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was among the night’s chosen films. So Perry’s fans were distressed that the late star was cut out of the segment.

Just saw the beautiful memorial of all the actors we lost last year and this year …



I got one question



Why wasn’t cameron Boyce on there? #Oscars2020 #CameronBoyce — Nattie || saw the rise of skywalker x2 (@nattieeyuh) February 10, 2020

The Oscars messed up by not including #lukeperry and #cameronboyce in the memoriam tonight. I am very disappointed — Keioni (@keioni__) February 10, 2020

Despite its hiccups, the Oscars made headlines after Janelle Monáe opened the show.

And although Black actors failed to make this year’s nominees (except for Harriet star Cynthia Erivo), during the telecast Hair Love, written by Matthew A. Cherry and produced by Karen Rupert Toliver, did take home an award for Best Animated Short. Congrats!