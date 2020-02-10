Janelle Monáe Opened The Oscars With A Show-Stopping Homage To The Year’s Best Films

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Academy Awards started with a bang Sunday night, when singer Janelle Monáe took the stage for a tribute to the year’s best films.

The singer’s show-stopping performance featured dancers dressed as characters from films like Dolemite Is My Name, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Midsommar. The moment even featured a cameo from Billy Porter.

Monáe also made sure to give a special shout-out to female directors and Black History Month, telling the audience, “Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room. We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to stand here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

With such an incredible performance kicking off this year’s ceremony, we’d like to request that Janelle Monáe open every Oscars ceremony from now on.