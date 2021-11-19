Young Dolph’s Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: ‘God Give Me Strength’

Instagram

After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.

In her InstaStories, Jaye posted a memory of the rapper, born Adolph Thornton Jr., with their daughter Aria. She posted it a second time asking, “Question is…How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” She followed that up with “#prayforme.”

“God give me strength,” she wrote on another InstaStory slide. “Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Young Dolph was shot while visiting a bakery in Memphis that he frequented and used his star power to show support to. According to The Daily Memphian newspaper, he had been in town to visit with a sick aunt and to hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Long before this tragedy, Jaye had been vocal about the violent crime within the Black community that leads to the loss of many Black men, starting the campaign Black Men Deserve to Grow Old following the murder of her brother last year. She’s now grappling with the loss of her partner.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages,” Jaye wrote on the 18th after breaking her silence. “I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few…”

She added, “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them.”

Young Dolph and Mia Jaye were together since 2012 and share two young children.