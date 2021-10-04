Weekend Love: Remy Ma & Papoose, Ciara & Russell And More Moments From Black Celeb Couples

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

From celebrating anniversaries and getting dolled up for date night to hitting red carpets from Atlanta to Paris, celebrity couples were boo’d up and beaming as they took fans into their weekend fun. See what some of your favorite pairs and a few new couples were up to from Friday through Sunday.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The couple promoted Ci Ci’s newest venture, investor and co-owner of Ten to One Rum, while preparing to step out, in fly fashion, for date night. We’re here for everything in this pic, taken by photog Valentina: the leg, the love and the liquor!

Barack and Michelle Obama

Our Forever POTUS and FLOTUS took to social media to (sort of) recreate one of their earliest photos as a couple as they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. “I can’t imagine life without you,” Barack said of his number one lady.

Remy Ma and Papoose

The couple took their Black love to the red carpet as the rappers checked out the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 1. Remy, who looked stunning in an orange D’Anthony Designz gown, was one of the presenters for hip hop’s biggest night. You can see her in action when the show premieres on BET Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EST.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The actress gave fans a light peek into her relationship with beau, Darius Jackson, via Instagram. She celebrated him as part of the Internet holiday National Boyfriend Day on Oct. 3 with super cute videos of them having fun and looking completely enamored with one another.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B has been shaking all the tables for Paris Fashion Week with her eclectic couture looks, but she hasn’t been doing it alone. Over the weekend, she and husband Offset took in and took part in Balenciaga’s S/S 22 show. He walked in the show while she just dressed immaculately to support.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir

If there’s one thing Keyshia Ka’oir’s going to do, it’s put on a show with her hubby. She supported Gucci as he took the stage during the Legendz of the Streetz tour. Baby Ice‘s parents looked like they certainly had a fun time!