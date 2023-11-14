Exclusive: Gospel Singer And 'Praise This' Star Koryn Hawthorne Is Engaged!

Ravann Guyton Photography

Gospel singer and actress Koryn Hawthorne is engaged!

The Grammy-nominated star, who fans were first introduced to when she was a finalist during Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice, has gone on to appear on shows like OWN’s Greenleaf, Bounce’s Saints & Sinners, and starred in the Peacock original film Praise This alongside Chloe Bailey as mean girl Fallon. She’s also released two albums, including 2018’s Unstoppable and 2020’s I AM, and has bonafide hits in the popular “Won’t He Do It,” which went gold, and her latest single, “Look at God.” But what’s up next for the talented beauty is not music, TV or film related. She’s getting ready for a walk down the aisle. Hawthorne, 25, recently became engaged to her partner, Hunter Register, 27. He popped the question in New Orleans, about a two hour drive from where the pair grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Ravann Guyton Photography

“He told me we were just going to go on a weekend getaway, but when we arrived I walked into a beautiful setup with friends and family and a full band playing our favorite songs,” she recalls to ESSENCE. “Everyone in the room was so emotional. It was a special moment.”

The two have known each other since they were kids because their brothers used to play basketball together, but they never could have foreseen that their innocent beginnings would turn into a love connection. However, Register’s ability to make his intentions known and clear, and the fact that they aligned with what she wanted and had prayed for in a partner, allowed them to find the best in one another.

“We used to share snacks from the concession stand and run around together,” Hawthorne says. “We’ve stayed friends throughout the years and one day decided to catch up. We hung out and have been together every day since.”

She adds, “We fell in love very quickly and we laugh a lot about how we never thought about dating each other before. We are happy it happened at this time in our lives.”

Ravann Guyton Photography

As she says, “Look at God.”

The two celebrated this next chapter to come with a photo shoot captured by Ravann Guyton, which they’re sharing exclusively with ESSENCE. The images showcase the couple in moments that are realistic to their everyday lives.

“I LOVE to cook and Hunter loves to eat, so that’s what inspired the kitchen shot,” she says of the variety of images. “I’m also always stealing his clothes! So it was really cool to add that nostalgic vibe with the white tank and the oversized button down. I think the rest of the shots showcase the glam side of us. I was really surprised at how Hunter was outshining me on some of these shots. I had to remind the room that I was the star!”

Ravann Guyton Photography

As for what’s next, the couple have already started wedding planning, aiming to tie the knot in their home state surrounded by good food and good times. She’s looking forward to seeing what the future will hold for them as husband and wife.

“What I’m looking forward to most about marrying Hunter is growing together. I can’t wait to see where God will take us because life is truly a journey,” says Hawthorne. “He’s my partner and my best friend. Whether we’re fighting demons or accomplishing goals, I’m glad I’ll have him by my side.”