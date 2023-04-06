In celebration of Peacock’s new film, the two sat down with ESSENCE to talk about their undeniable chemistry, character preparation, and more.

Ahead of the new film Praise This, Chlöe Bailey and Anjelika Washington spoke with ESSENCE about their connection on screen, and what it took to prepare for the respective roles of Sam and Jess.

“It was a lot of script analysis for me, actually,” Washington says about how she got into character. “Really going through the script, and the dialogue, and all of the scenes, and really figuring out, ‘what is [Jess’] motivation?’”

Directed by Tina Gordon, this Will Packer-produced project is an event set in the world of Atlanta’s competitive gospel youth choir praise teams, where a young woman with dreams of being a musical superstar is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog praise team in the lead up to a national competition.

Bailey, who is a multi-talented entertainer, detailed her experience on set, and how the role may serve as a precursor to future musical endeavors. “Even with the audition tape I had to sing a modern song and a gospel song, and I was so happy because – people don’t know that I’m such a gospel fiend,” she said. “I love God, and one day I’ll do a gospel project but I got to go into it slowly with this.”

Alongside Bailey and Washington, Praise This also stars Tristan Wilds, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Rafael Castillo, Loren Lott, Philip Fornah, Kendrick Cross, and Druski. In addition to the above-mentioned actors, the film features two legendary musicians, Quavo – one-third of the hip-hop group, Migos – and Grammy Award-nominated Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr.

Praise This premieres April 6 on Peacock.