We Can’t Get Enough of Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Beautiful Love Story

instgram

Since going public with their love, new-ish couple Halle Berry and Van Hunt have quickly Internet favorites.

In September 2020, Berry confirmed rumors that she was dating the Grammy-winning singer by posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt donning his name with the caption “now ya know!” Since then, the (very) happy couple have let fans inside some of their sweetest moments together. Both Berry and Hunt have shared photos of them together on Instagram and with each new moment fans are reminded just how much they’re into this developing love story.

The Oscar-winner, 54, and Hunt, 50, regularly pop up on our feeds sharing little glimpses into what they’re life as a couple looks like, including shared workouts, romantic cuddles in bed and watching the sunset together in picturesque locations. Seriously, is this a movie or real life? With each overshare moment fans are falling more in love with this A-list connection. Hunt and Berry are proof that when romance is really just about the little things.

“You keep everything simple,” Berry wrote of her love for the “Dust” singer in a Valentine’s Day tribute post that showed them dancing together topless on their porch looking off into the distance. Swoon! “Smilin’ cheek to cheek,” wrote Hunt when he captioned a photo of the same tender moment that he also shared on social media.

When it comes to keeping it “hot”, Berry and Hunt like to steam it up together by putting their health first and pushing themselves to the max during at-home workouts with their personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

In this video of Hunt literally giving off steam from his body post-workout, an equally breathy Berry can be heard narrating. Putting physical wellness first is not new for Berry, who along with Thomas launched the Re-Spin fitness apparel line in early 2020.

Berry’s romantic past is a rocky one—complete with three high profile divorces—but the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star has a positive message for anyone who’s also struggled with love. “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing,” she wrote on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!” Amen, Halle!

Berry and Hunt also credit each other as being the “muse” to their happiness right now and who couldn’t love to see that.

With all of these love glow on our timelines, we won’t be surprised if a ring and wedding bells follow for the blissful lovebirds.

See their love story (so far) in pictures below!