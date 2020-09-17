After taking a hiatus from dating, Halle Berry has been leaving breadcrumbs all over the internet about her possible mystery boo. Well, wonder no more. It seems this gorgeous mama might have revealed the man that’s been keeping her happy lately.

The 54-year-old actress recently shared a photo of herself on social media wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of singer Van Hunt. Her clever caption reads “Now ya know.”

What’s interesting is that Berry plants a foot emoji in her caption, which is a nod to a post she shared in July of her feet cozied up next to that of an unidentified man.

The giddiness and new relationship butterflies seemed to be felt by Van Hunt as well. In late August, the singer shared a photo of himself being kissed on a cheek by a woman who closely resembles Berry.

The relationship appears to be relatively new, as Berry revealed back in April that she wanted to remain focused on her career and her two children, Nahla and Maceo.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry told Waithe in an Instagram Live session. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

Berry also expressed that while she looked forward to dipping her toe in the dating pool again, it would have to be after she took some much-needed time to find her. “I have decided to take time,” she told Waithe. “I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

We love seeing our girl happy!