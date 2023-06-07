‘Be The Woman A Man Needs’: Halle Berry Is Head Over Heels For Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is in love, and we’re here for it! On June 6, the respected actress posted several PDA-filled photos highlighting her and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, snuggled up and kissing. The two were relaxed and cozy, causally dressed for the selfie photo-op, rocking matching gray hoodies. Berry captioned the Instagram post, “Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs! ✊🏽” Berry wrote in her caption.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in September 2020, with a source telling PEOPLE that the pair had been seeing each other for several months, with Hunt meeting Berry’s two kids, daughter Nahla, 15, and son Maceo, 9. Since their relationship debut, the two are now inseparable, never missing an opportunity to post an occasional message to one another on social media, especially on essential milestones like birthdays. Berry took to Instagram again in March to wish her a very happy birthday. She captioned her post, “Happy Birthday, VanO! It’s amazing how you walked into my life, and I can’t remember living without YOU! Here’s to many more, my love 🤍 @vanhunt”

In a 2021 Women’s Health interview, Berry opened up about her feelings for Hunt. “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” Berry said at the time. Berry continued, “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

We wish these two lovebirds continued happiness in their relationship and look forward to seeing more cute photos.