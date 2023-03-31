The Best Black Love Moments From The Month Of March

Getty

While we experienced some lows in the Black love department this month, some couples honored their commitment to each other and displayed their love for the world. March was a heavy award show-filled month, with the Oscars and ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, to name a few, taking place. Couples flocked to attend and celebrate their partner’s accomplishments, like Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett. Celebrations like Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart’s gender reveal took center stage, while routine date nights helped other celebrity couples maintain their connection.

Scroll down to view how some of your favorite celeb couples spent time together during the month of March.

Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart Gender Reveal

This month, the couple had a cotton candy blue and pink themed shower for their soon-to-be bundle of joy. The expecting parents wore blue and pink hair and clothes and found out they’re having a boy. We’re eager for Da Brat to give birth!

If there’s one thing Russell Wilson will do, it’s complement his wife beautifully. The couple looked fabulous, celebrating their joint fragrance collection winning the ​​Fragrance of The Year Award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in matching buttery brown ensembles.

Lovebirds Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons were spotted canoodling with one another while posing for photos during their date night.

NBA Stars with Their Wives at Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

LeBron James and wife Savannah, as well as Draymond Green and wife Hazel were partying together at Bey and Jay’s Oscar’s after-party, known as the Gold Party.

Beyonce and Jay-Z at the Gold Party

The hosts of the popular Oscars after-party made sure to dazzle in the portraits taken at the event. We love the candid PDA between Bey and Jay.

Angela Bassett and Her Family at the Oscars

We love a supportive family unit! Angela Bassett’s brood showed up and out for her during one of the biggest nights of her career.

Khadeen and Devale Ellis at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Devale and Khadeen slayed the Black Women in Hollywood Awards white carpet in matching powder blue outfits.

Skyh Black and KJ Smith at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Skyh Black gave his fiancée, KJ Smith, her flowers at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

The couple that works together stays together! The Betts were spotted in Ireland, wrapping season 2 of Lyrics on Fox.