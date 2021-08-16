Danielle Brooks and Her Fiancé Dennis Gelin Are Breaking The Internet With Their Sexy Engagement Photos

Actress Danielle Brooks is officially back in bride-to-be mode!

Brooks just released epic photos from her sexy new engagement shoot with her longtime love and fiancé, Dennis Gelin, and let’s just say we’re still trying to catch our breath now that the Orange Is the New Black star has shown us that she did not come to play.

First, the couple show us just how rich their love is, posing for a stunning chocolate-hued shoot that’s so deliciously good you’ll want to take a bite. “Richer than Godiva, sweeter than the sugar cane of Haiti, hotter than the Carolina sun,” wrote Brooks on Instagram. “Our love is pure and honest. Withstanding and strong. Our love is ordained by the Divine. God- centered.”

Then, Brooks doubled back, sharing photos from a second, even steamier shoot of her getting cozy with her future husband on the back of a motorcycle.

“We gonna ride til we die baby. Time to wake up the east coast…”

That they did! Black love is so beautiful. And a round of applauds for the couple’s photographer, Reem Photography.

Brooks and Gelin announced their engagement in January 2020, shortly after welcoming their first child together, daughter Freeya, in late 2019.

We can’t wait for this wedding to go down. Here’s to hoping our invite’s in the mail.