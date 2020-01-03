Shortly after giving birth to an adorable baby girl, Danielle Brooks has something else to help make 2020 even sweeter – she’s about to be a whole wife!

The Orange Is the New Black star shared news of her engagement to partner Dennis Gelin on Instagram.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end,” she captioned a photo of herself and her fiancé, Dennis Gelin.

Brooks received tons of congratulatory messages on her post from famous friends, including Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer and fellow OITNB star Uzo Aduba.

Over the years, Brooks has kept a relatively low profile with regard to her relationship with Gelin. However, the two have gradually been sharing more and more moments together publically. Gelin recently made an appearance on Brooks’ Netflix series A Little Bit Pregnant. In a hilarious scene, Brooks hooked her bae up to a labor simulator so that he could experience the real deal pain of childbirth. Priceless!

Brooks and Gelin just welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Nov. 16. The actress announced the incredible news with an Instagram photo of her sleeping newborn laying against her.

Congratulations to the happy couple!



