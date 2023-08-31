Anniversaries, Engagements, And Tropical Escapes: The Best Of Black Love In August

Sanya Richards-Ross/Instagram

How is the summer already almost over? Although we’re still savoring the best summer moments, we’re looking forward to the fall, when our couples will be cozied up and enjoying family time soon enough.

This summer was huge for our legacy couples, with them enjoying marriage and wedding anniversaries like the Wades and Westbrooks and escaping to tropical locations like Greece and Jamaica.

Our newer couples, like Jennifer Williams and Christan Gold, celebrated heartwarming engagements. Also, couples celebrated their significant others, as it was Leo season. We also can’t forget the star couples at Beyonce’s epic Renaissance concerts. See where some big names traveled, dined, and celebrated throughout the past month, and get some inspiration for your next date night.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

The Wades may still be on their #WadeWorldTour2023, but Gabrielle took some time to shout out her husband of nine years as they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Nina And Russell Westbrook

The real-life Love And Basketball couple recently celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary.

T.I. And Tiny Harris

The Atlanta-based artists celebrated their 13th anniversary in Cartagena, Colombia. Tiny captioned her Instagram post, “Never knew love like this!! My forever @tip #AnniversaryVibes #CartagenaColombia #13yrsNCounting #731.”

Niecy Nash Betts And Jessica Betts

You can count on this gorgeous couple to always slay and serve a look. Niecy looked stunning, per usual, in a canary yellow dress. She also took some time to wish her wife a happy third marriage anniversary on Instagram, with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love‼️ Wow 3 years ago, you changed my name and my life! Thank you for this amazing ride…. We are just getting started! The Betts est 8/29/2020 ❤️🍾😍🎉🥸🙏🏾”

Bresha Webb And Nick Jones Jr.

Newlyweds Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. looked fabulous all white at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles, California.

Eniko And Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart celebrated his wife’s birthday in a tropical location with the following caption on Instagram, “39 never looked this damn good!!!!! Screaming Happy B Day to my beautiful wife @enikohart ….we celebrate you today….Mi Amor …Como Se Dese….Donde ….Ma almo ….Este Nuve …De de do… Calla como… Se almo…. She loves my Spanish!!!! 😂 Love u for life babe !!!!!! Get the @grancoramino out damn it!!!!!!! Shooooooooooooooooottttttttssssss #Harts #39AndFine”

Sanya Richards-Ross and Aaron Ross

The couple and their child snuck off to the Olympian’s home, Jamaica, for a little R&R before their new baby arrived.

Ayesha And Stephen Curry

The Currys have been living their best lives during the NBA off-season! The duo celebrated their 12th anniversary in Greece.

Jennifer Williams And Christian Gold

As her investor beau recently proposed, the OG reality television star will walk down the aisle again.

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker

The Tuckers gave a casual slay at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert.

Porsha And Simon Guobadia

These two have been living their lives like it’s golden, without the cameras following them around, and it’s been paying off. Look at the joy!