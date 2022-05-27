The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala

Courtesy of Getty Images

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off this year on May 17th to celebrate and preview highly-anticipated, soon-to-be-released films, along with honoring renowned actors and actresses. And of course, the invite-only event brings the most famous celebrities and actors from around the world to Cannes, France for the special occasion. This year, the festival runs until May 28th, and every year during the duration of the festival, the annual amfAR Gala also takes place.

Each year, the amfAR Gala is held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival to raise money to support the organization’s commitment to ending the global AIDS epidemic through research. While celebrities and thought-leaders gather for such an important cause, this high-profile event also attracts some of the most glamorous looks.

Attendees typically channel old Hollywood glamour for the occasion with stylists dressing clients in the latest runway looks or exclusive vintage garments found only in the archives of fashion houses. For a fundraising event with a big budget, you would naturally want to look like money too – especially when you’re on the red carpet with the world’s top models.

Ahead, see all of our favorite looks from the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala.

01 Ciara Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe Courtesy of Getty Images 03 Naomi Campbell Courtesy of Getty Images 04 LaKeith Stanfield Courtesy of Getty Images 05 Serge Ibaka & Cindy Bruna Courtesy of Getty Images 06 Cynthia Erivo Courtesy of Getty Images 07 Jourdan Dunn Courtesy of Getty Images 08 Sabrina Elba Courtesy of Getty Images 09 Duckie Thot Courtesy of Getty Images 10 Aweng Chuol Courtesy of Getty Images 11 Winnie Harlow Courtesy of Getty Images 12 Rawdah Mohamed Courtesy of Getty Images 13 Alton Mason Courtesy of Getty Images