Ashanti Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating Flo Rida

In case you missed it, singer Ashanti and rapper Flo Rida were photographed hanging out together in Cancun recently, which sparked questions as to whether or not the two were dating. Despite the fact that they seemed to be enjoying the boat life and sand and sun with others, images of them hanging out together seemingly without their group got the rumor mill going.

Ashanti noticed all the chatter and decided to set the record straight. She responded to a Shaderoom post about their vacation fun together that included the caption #IsThatYourManOrNah, saying that everyone came together to mark her baby sister Kenashia’s birthday, and that’s it.

“Aht aht,” she said with the ‘hand raised’ emoji. “Flo is my brother! We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! Happy Birthday Bink!”

The two have been rumored to be an item in the past. The 40-year-old beauty has also been linked to guys in the past whom she’s played coy about seeing when asked, including NBA star James Harden, NFL baller DeSean Jackson, and most notably, rapper Nelly. The latter she dated for about 10 years.

Loading the player...

But there’s a difference between playing coy and calling someone your “brother.” That definitely doesn’t give boo’d up vibes. The rapper being referenced as family and nothing more may also have something to do with the fact that she has also recently been rumored to be in or have been in a relationship with rapper Joyner Lucas, whose “Fall Slowly” video she starred in last year (he sure didn’t seem like a “brother” based on that spicy video). But don’t feel bad for Flo. He’s done pretty good for himself with other gorgeous women. He was previously linked to such beauties as Brandy, Eva Marcille and Melyssa Ford. When it comes to Ashanti though, it’s not what you think.