Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Ari Lennox wants you all to be patient when it comes to Rihanna’s new music. And although the Bajan beauty has continued to troll her fans on when they can expect a new album, Lennox ain’t here for y’all rushing one of her favorite singers.

Lennox recently took to Instagram Live, where she answered a question about Rihanna not releasing new music last year.

“How do I feel about Rihanna not releasing new music? I feel like I look around me and see a world of glutinous f-cks,” Lennox began.

“Listen, Rihanna has been dropping since she was a little 16-year-old baby, Ponde-ing it all on the goddamn motherf-cking ass Replay,” she said, referring to Rihanna’s 2005 debut single.

Ari Lennox on Rih not releasing new music 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H7jGOkXkpV — Q (@IAm_LoveNavy) January 12, 2020

“She never stops. This woman found love. This woman got a goddamn makeup company. This woman got a goddamn fashion line,” the Dreamville artist hilariously continued. “This woman just became a billionaire f–cking sensation goddess and you little glutinous f-cks have the nerve to be screaming and crying about the fact that Rihanna hasn’t dropped any music?”

“Listen, it’s coming,” Lennox said of Rihanna’s new music. “Be patient. Y’all need to relax. She deserves to take her time. The billionaire deserves to taker he motherf-cking time. She got billionaire things to do. So let the queen breathe.”

Rihanna has been quite busy since the release of 2016’s Anti. The singer has launched a makeup brand, clothing and lingerie lines, published a coffee table book, and last year was named the wealthiest female musician alive.

We stan…but we still want that new music, Rih. Early last year, the nine-time Grammy Award winner confirmed that her forthcoming album, possibly titled R9, has a Reggae theme

Share :