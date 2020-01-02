Ari Lennox Calls Out Troll Who Compared Her To Rottweilers: ‘Why Are You So Comfortable Tearing Down Black Women?’

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Ari Lennox is calling out trolls who have the nerve to tear down Black women.

The R&B singer took to Instagram last week to respond after Twitter user King Kwasii wrote, “Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.”

Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor's ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me — King Kwasii (@WinEverUwantIT) January 1, 2020

The anti-Black comment sparked tons of backlash, leading to a response from both women. Lennox tweeted, “People hate blackness so bad.” To which Taylor responded, “No lies detected.”

People hate blackness so bad https://t.co/yXtTmhyf1S — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

Lennox later followed up with an emotional Instagram live in which she asked why people were “so comfortable tearing Black women down?”

“I’m not f–king with that s–t,” Lennox continued, “how people hate Black people so much, how Black people can sit up here and say, ‘That’s not my problem.’ Or, ‘She does look like a rottweiler.’ And you want to talk about, ‘Oh, people are so sensitive, they want us to cancel freedom of speech.’ Why is this your speech?”

Y’all got Ari Lennox fucked up pic.twitter.com/BOH4kEYiYa — ee-MAH-nee (@imanimlewis) January 2, 2020

The now-viral incident is just one recent example of anti-blackness throughout society and within the Black community.

I really feel for Ari Lennox, and I wish that the Black men who are trying to silence her as she addresses her experiences with misogynoir would just shut up and listen for a change. — EMBEZZLEUHHH? (@charlizzleswamp) January 2, 2020

ari lennox’s success or fame is irrelevant to that fact that there’s a culture present that tears down black women unlike any other group of women. calling her sensitive is idiotic because before anything, she’s a black woman who experiences the injustices she’s describing — Teddy Rockwell (@mrteddyrockwell) January 2, 2020

Ari Lennox speaking on the rampant consequences of colorism and how it affects dark skin BW, then you have black men responding w “she hates herself” as if desirability is the goal. Y’all hate black women. — dame (@damienxpat) January 2, 2020

Ari Lennox will unfortunately always be a target for disrespect because she’s a confident young Black woman that’s intentional on using her platform to make other Black women feel seen and she’s vocal about her feelings.



Protect her at all costs. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 2, 2020

Another example of anti-blackness came during New Year’s celebrations when Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins and Harper’s Bazaar editor Violet Lucca insulted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter after images of the 7-year-old celebrating 2020 went viral. The two later apologized.

In case anyone is confused about why people are upset @melvillmatic insults Blue Ivy (a child!) & then @unbuttonmyeyes replies with a crack about plastic surgery. Now he works for @VanityFair & she works @Harpers in case you ever wondered about media influence & misogynoir pic.twitter.com/RqwTPWVvpX — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) January 1, 2020

🗣🗣🗣 Leave Black Girls Alone In 2020! Black features are beautiful. Black skin is beautiful. Leave Us Alone. keep your hatred to your damn self in this decade https://t.co/ZTYWlQ8IXC — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) January 2, 2020

I’m truly sorry to anyone who was reminded of past hurt because of my comments. I truly believe Blue Ivy will go to the grave without knowing who I am, which is neither here nor there, but on the off chance she sees it—I’m sorry, young lady. You’re gonna go far no matter what. — Violet Lucca (@unbuttonmyeyes) January 2, 2020

I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) January 2, 2020

Share :