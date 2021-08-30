Celebrities flooded New York City to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 club with Jay Z this Saturday.

The flagship sports bar, which got its name from a phrase for elite baseball stars who’ve hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season, opened in 2003. Since then the Manhattan hotspot has become a happy hour staple for city dwellers and served as the backdrop for some of the biggest events in the entertainment industry. The flagship location recently reopened its doors after closing due to citywide restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since opening the first bar, the 40/40 Club has expanded with locations inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Locations set up in Las Vegas and Atlantic City have subsequently closed, but the original location is still alive and thriving. Click below to see the athletes, actors, singers, and rappers who pulled up to extend their well wishes to Jay Z on his special night.