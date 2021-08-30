Megan Thee Stallion, Remy Ma And More Stars Celebrate 18 Years of The 40/40 Club With Jay Z
By Keyaira Boone ·  · 

Celebrities flooded New York City to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 club with Jay Z this Saturday. 

The flagship sports bar, which got its name from a phrase for elite baseball stars who’ve hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season, opened in 2003. Since then the Manhattan hotspot has become a happy hour staple for city dwellers and served as the backdrop for some of the biggest events in the entertainment industry. The flagship location recently reopened its doors after closing due to citywide restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since opening the first bar, the 40/40 Club has expanded with locations inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Locations set up in Las Vegas and Atlantic City have subsequently closed, but the original location is still alive and thriving. Click below to see the athletes, actors, singers, and rappers who pulled up to extend their well wishes to Jay Z on his special night.

01
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine
02
Shyne
03
Remy Ma
04
Fabolous And Emily B.
Emily and Fabolous were on the scene.
05
Megan Thee Stallion, Vic Mensa, Jay Z and Swizz Beatz
She later engaged in some boss talk with Vic Mensa, Swizz Beatz and the man of the hour Jay Z.
06
Dina Rabadi and Belly
07
DJ Clue
Dj Clue popped out in a fresh red brim.
08
Snoh Aalegra
The “I Want You Around” singer showed off her fresh tan and white toes.
09
Benny the Butcher
Benny the Butcher took his bars out for a night on the town.
Loading the player...
10
Zylan Cheatham
11
Victor Cruz and Rudy Gay
12
DJ Clark Kent
13
Dave East and Jay Z
14
Busta Ryhmes
15
Pusha T
Pusha T was there with a mask on deck.
16
Maino
17
Jay Z and Swizz Beatz
18
Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill
19
Quincy Brown
20
J Balvin
21
Bobby Shmurda

TOPICS: 