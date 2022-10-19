Broadway Theater To Be Renamed In Honor Of Lena Horne

For the first time in history, Broadway’s famed row of theaters will now have a Black woman’s name immortalized in its ranks.

The Nederlander Organization announced today that on November 1, the Brooks Atkinson Theatre will officially be renamed the Lena Horne Theatre, in honor of the legendary entertainer.

Located at 256 West 47th Street, the theater has been host to productions such as the Cotton Club-style musical After Midnight in recent years. It opened in 1926 as The Mansfield in honor of actor Richard Mansfield, and was renamed as the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 1960 in tribute to the famed New York Times drama critic.

Now, the theater will be renamed once again in tribute to the iconic film and recording entertainer and civil rights activist, effectively becoming the first Broadway theatre to be named after a Black woman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: A view of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre as Broadway Plays and musicals have been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 03, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 248,000 lives with over 3.5 million infections reported. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In the Summer of 2020, The Nederlander Organization began the process of seeking out a legendary Black theater figure for which to rename the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in solidarity with Black Theatre United. Given Horne’s groundbreaking entertainment history – she was the first Black woman ever to be nominated for a Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical – and her organic ties to the theater (a production about her life and times was produced at the location in 1981), the actress’ selection was a no-brainer.

The renaming will be marked by a grand unveiling celebration on 47th street, slated to take place on November 1 as well. Co-produced by Christina Selby and Jacquelyn Bell, the ceremony will include special performances, remarks, and an unveiling of the new marquee, kicking off with a block party featuring a live DJ to celebrate this historic moment for the theater community.

LOS ANGELES – 1943: Lena Horne poses for a promotional shot for the film “I Dood It’ directed by Vincente Minnelli in 1943 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Legendary stars and luminaries from the Broadway and entertainment communities are expected to join in the celebration as well.

The Lena Horne Theatre officially opens on November 1, 2022.