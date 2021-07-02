Courtesy of Dior

Congratulations are in order! The executive producer and lead actress of grown-ish, Yara Shahidi has just landed a new role: Global Ambassador for Dior.

In partnership with the brand house Dior, the Harvard University undergrad will use her influence to bring attention to the luxury designs and creations of Dior’s Women’s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She will also work closely with the Creative and Image Director of Makeup, Peter Philips.

Honored for her accomplishments by ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood, Shahidi has been busy building her résumé. In May, Shahidi announced her second collaboration with Adidas, Yara x Shahidi, which includes trendy tracksuits and stylish footwear.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ1EuliAM96/

Known for using her platform to empower and inspire others, Shahidi continues to be one of Hollywood’s most heralded talents. Inspired by her extensive work with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Shahidi founded Eighteen x 18 in 2016, now called WeVoteNext, to shine a light on Gen Z and BIPOC inclusion in the political process.

In 2019, Shahidi expanded her relationship with ABC by signing a multi-year producing deal with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, under the moniker 7th Sun Productions. Shahidi has also recently been tapped for the iconic role of Tinkerbell for the 2022 Disney live-action reimagination of Peter Pan & Wendy.

As you can see, Yara Shahidi is a woman on the move, and we’re quite sure that Dior is in great hands!