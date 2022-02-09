Valentine’s day is on the horizon, and even if you’ve found it a pain in the rear to secure a reservation at your favorite restaurant for the night, there’s at least something you can take comfort in – all the Valentine’s Day sales. For beauty, many sales have come with enough time to snag a last minute gift for that special someone. Other sales may not hit until one day ahead of the holiday, or the day of, but hey, what’s another reason to stock up on skincare, makeup and hair goodies for yourself?

We’ve seen more than a handful of sales in our day, but beauty brands have outdone themselves this time around (in the name of love, perhaps?) with days-long sitewide sales, gifts with purchases and more. By the time you’re done, you may find yourself having replenished every compartment of your beauty collection (We’ll take it up with our bank accounts later). Shop ahead to see what’s in store, from organic skincare to hair extensions and more.

The deal: 30% off sitewide

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY

The deal: 25% off all Hydrators, including the H2Biome Probiotic Moisturizer, Ultra-Hydration Serum, Soothe Daily Arnica Balm, Soothe HC Arnica Recovery Balm and Hydrate HA Elixir

The dates: 2/14 – 2/18

The code: HYDRATE

The deal: 25% off the following items: Cranberry Commage, Cranberry Toner, Eye Dew Plus, Gentle Solution, Magic White Ice, Peptide Eye Serum, Peptide Hydrating Complex, Triad Pads, White Tea Purifying Cleanser, Youth Serum

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: No code needed

The deal: 20% off sitewide + double points

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: XOXOCHI

The deal: Buy one, get one 50% on Lip & Nail Duets

The dates: Through 2/15

The code: VAL22

The deal: 15% off sitewide

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY15

The deal: 25% off sitewide

The dates: 2/13 – 2/14

The code: No code needed

The deal: Up to 50% off sitewide

The dates: Through 2/16

The code: No code needed

The deal: Buy one, get one

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY

Deal 1: $100 off The Reds & Berries Gift Set through 2/13 with code 100BGS

Deal 2: Up to 50% off the Red Hot Shop through 2/14 with code VSHOP

Deal 3: Perfect Pairs deal – $14 lip + liner or lip + gloss through 2/14 with code 14PP

Deal 4: 45% off minis on 2/13 only with code 45GDAY

Deal 5: Spend $35 and a free liquid lip with purchase through 2/13 with code GWP3

The deal: 25% off beauty oils

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: No code needed

Deal 1: Up to 20% off Mayvenn’s V-Day Looks through 2/14 with code VDAY20

Deal 2: (Singles Awareness Day): 15% off all wigs on 2/16 only with code SINGLE

Deal 3: Receive a free silk scarf with any purchase through 2/14 with code SCARF

The deal: Buy one, get one

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY

The deal: 20% off sitewide

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: LOVENTY

The deal: 50% off sitewide

The dates: Through 2/11

The code: No code needed

The deal: Receive a free Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask with any product purchase

The dates: 2/11 – 2/21

The code: No code needed

The deal: 15% off kits on Amazon

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: No code needed

The deal: Save $96 on the Valentine’s Day Survival Kit. With this purchase, you’ll also receive 20% the following kits –– The Man’s Shave Kit, Smooth Legend Shave Kit, The 3-1 Bundle or Bonne Nuit Beauty Satin Sleep Set

The dates: Ongoing

The code: No code needed

The deal: Up to 20% off all lip and eye products and 30% off the following items – Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit, Brighten Up! His & Her Kit, Do it In Bed! Skincare Routine Kit, Glow & Glaze Kit

The dates: 2/12 – 2/14

The code: No code needed