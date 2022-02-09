Valentine’s day is on the horizon, and even if you’ve found it a pain in the rear to secure a reservation at your favorite restaurant for the night, there’s at least something you can take comfort in – all the Valentine’s Day sales. For beauty, many sales have come with enough time to snag a last minute gift for that special someone. Other sales may not hit until one day ahead of the holiday, or the day of, but hey, what’s another reason to stock up on skincare, makeup and hair goodies for yourself?
We’ve seen more than a handful of sales in our day, but beauty brands have outdone themselves this time around (in the name of love, perhaps?) with days-long sitewide sales, gifts with purchases and more. By the time you’re done, you may find yourself having replenished every compartment of your beauty collection (We’ll take it up with our bank accounts later). Shop ahead to see what’s in store, from organic skincare to hair extensions and more.
1. Ambari Beauty
The deal: 30% off sitewide
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY
2. The A Method
The deal: 25% off all Hydrators, including the H2Biome Probiotic Moisturizer, Ultra-Hydration Serum, Soothe Daily Arnica Balm, Soothe HC Arnica Recovery Balm and Hydrate HA Elixir
The dates: 2/14 – 2/18
The code: HYDRATE
3. Arcona
The deal: 25% off the following items: Cranberry Commage, Cranberry Toner, Eye Dew Plus, Gentle Solution, Magic White Ice, Peptide Eye Serum, Peptide Hydrating Complex, Triad Pads, White Tea Purifying Cleanser, Youth Serum
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: No code needed
4. Chi
The deal: 20% off sitewide + double points
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: XOXOCHI
5. Deborah Lippman
The deal: Buy one, get one 50% on Lip & Nail Duets
The dates: Through 2/15
The code: VAL22
6. Elina Organics Skincare And Makeup
The deal: 15% off sitewide
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY15
7. Flora & Noor
The deal: 25% off sitewide
The dates: 2/13 – 2/14
The code: No code needed
8. Irresistable Me
The deal: Up to 50% off sitewide
The dates: Through 2/16
The code: No code needed
9. June Jacobs
The deal: Buy one, get one
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY
10. Juvia’s Place
Deal 1: $100 off The Reds & Berries Gift Set through 2/13 with code 100BGS
Deal 2: Up to 50% off the Red Hot Shop through 2/14 with code VSHOP
Deal 3: Perfect Pairs deal – $14 lip + liner or lip + gloss through 2/14 with code 14PP
Deal 4: 45% off minis on 2/13 only with code 45GDAY
Deal 5: Spend $35 and a free liquid lip with purchase through 2/13 with code GWP3
11. Leonor Grey
The deal: 25% off beauty oils
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: No code needed
12. Mayvenn
Deal 1: Up to 20% off Mayvenn’s V-Day Looks through 2/14 with code VDAY20
Deal 2: (Singles Awareness Day): 15% off all wigs on 2/16 only with code SINGLE
Deal 3: Receive a free silk scarf with any purchase through 2/14 with code SCARF
13. Naturally Serious
The deal: Buy one, get one
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY
14. No, Thank You
The deal: 20% off sitewide
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: LOVENTY
15. Pierre Performance
The deal: 50% off sitewide
The dates: Through 2/11
The code: No code needed
16. Skin Laundry
The deal: Receive a free Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask with any product purchase
The dates: 2/11 – 2/21
The code: No code needed
17. Thrive Natural Care
The deal: 15% off kits on Amazon
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: No code needed
18. Truly Beauty
The deal: Save $96 on the Valentine’s Day Survival Kit. With this purchase, you’ll also receive 20% the following kits –– The Man’s Shave Kit, Smooth Legend Shave Kit, The 3-1 Bundle or Bonne Nuit Beauty Satin Sleep Set
The dates: Ongoing
The code: No code needed
19. Vasanti
The deal: Up to 20% off all lip and eye products and 30% off the following items – Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit, Brighten Up! His & Her Kit, Do it In Bed! Skincare Routine Kit, Glow & Glaze Kit
The dates: 2/12 – 2/14
The code: No code needed