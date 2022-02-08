Whether you’re shopping gifts for a loved one, or simply treating yourself and your closet to a little TLC, shopping Valentine’s Day sales is always a win-win. Think about it, you’re just in time to rack up styles you’ll need for the incoming season, all at a steal of a price.

We know deciphering where to spend your hard-earned cash on big holiday sale days is no easy feat. Now in the digital era, we’re found with more fashionable options at our fingertips than ever before, each fighting for our undivided attention. So, we did the heavy lifting and scoured the internet for the very best Valentine’s Day sales for you, and rounded up the top 30 to keep on your radar below. From emerging brands, to household favorites, to multi-brand retailers, this is the ultimate guide for making the best of the season of love. Dive in ahead, because some of these sales have already gotten a head start.

The deal: 25% off sitewide (excludes Unlock-It Bracelet), and free express shipping when you spend $200 or more

The brand: Handmade jewelry, designed in Uganda

The dates: Until 2/9

The code: VDAY25

The deal: 30% off sitewide

The brand: Trend-forward essentials

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: enamalfii

The deal: 15% off Gift Collections

The brand: Minimalist, everyday jewelry

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY1

The deal: 15% off sitewide

The brand: fun-loving statement heels and slippers

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: ARCHACCESS

The deal: 20% off sitewide

The brand: Edgy jewelry for the minimalist fashion girl

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: HEARTBREAKER

The deal: 25% off select styles

The brand: A one stop shop for handbags, totes and luggage for the woman on the go

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: VDAY

The deal: 10% off sitewide

The brand: A trend-forward collection of handbags and accessories, including shoulder bags, bucket bags and top handles

The dates: Through 1/28

The code: ENJOY10

The deal: 20% off sitewide

The brand: Trendy RTW you can take to the office, brunch and beyond

The dates: 2/10 – 2/14

The code: VDAY

The deal: Buy one, get one 15% off

The brand: Known for its inventive espadrilles shoe styles, and more

The dates: 2/11 – 2/14

The code: VALENTINESDAY

The deal: 15% off select styles

The brand: A chic RTW brand blurring the lines between casual and evening wear with minimalist styles that feature striking details

The dates: Through 2/15

The code: G81VDAY

The deal: Buy one, get one 50% off on all sunglasses

The brand: An epic collection of sunglasses for the vintage lover. Most known for its Y2K offering, the brand also carries styles from the ’90s, ’70s and more

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: LUVYOU

The deal: 30% off entire site

The brand: Cool-girl sunnies and apparel

The dates: 2/10 – 2/13

The code: Vday30

The deal: 90% off sitewide

The brand: A trendy collective of night-out ready styles (think mini dresses, corset tops, and more)

The dates: Through 2/28

The code: No code needed

The deal: 24% off sitewide

The brand: Classic, dainty jewelry styles perfect or layering

The dates: 2/15

The code: XOXO25

The deal: 10% off the All-Stars Collection

The brand: Known for its Y2K-inspired, Instagram-approved styles made up of brand signatures such as cut-outs, two piece sets and flared pants

The dates: Through 2/21

The code: TAKE10

The deal: Free standard shipping for all U.S. orders

The brand: Fun sleepwear necessities such as long and short slips, and robes

The dates: 2/8 – 2/10

The code: SHIPITTOME

The deal: Additional 50% off sale styles

The brand: Boasts comfy casual shoes in fun colors, from sneakers to pool slides

The dates: 2/10-2/13

The code: VDAY

The deal: 25% sitewide

The brand: Lifestyle brand providing intentional jewelry made with authentic gemstones

The dates: Through 2/17

The code: LOVE25

The deal: 15% off sitewide

The brand: Minimalist collection of elegant basics to wear to your next dinner party

The dates: 2/10-2/15

The code: VDAY22

The deal: 50% off archive styles

The brand: A kitschy, San-Fransisco based brand offering up styles in fun colors and patterns, such as butterfly and psychedelic prints

The dates: 2/9 – 2/10

The code: No code needed

The deal: Up to 50% off sitewide

The brand: Sultry, size-inclusive lingerie and intimates

The dates: Through 2/28

The code: No code needed

The deal: 45% off sitewide

The brand: Customizable nameplate jewelry and more

The dates: Through 2/28

The code: VDAY45

The deal: 20% off sale accessories

The brand: Ultra cute, yet sophisticated swim and resort wear

The dates: Through 2/9

The code: No code needed

The deal: 40% off all pink & red shoes, bags, and jewelry + free shipping

The brand: Stylish, event-ready accessories and shoes

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: No code needed

The deal: 50% off sitewide

The brand: On trend, sustainable RTW

The dates: Through 2/20

The code: LOVE

The deal: 15% off the Lace Collection

The brand: Leak-proof underwear to wear during periods

The dates: 2/10 – 2/14

The code: VDAY15

The deal: $70 off of select Handbags, $30 off of select wallets

The brand: Stylish and practical handbags and accessories

The dates: Through 2/15

The code: No code needed

The deal: 15% off sitewide

The brand: Loungewear you’ll wan to live in.

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: HEART15

The deal: 50% off sitewide and 60% off all bottoms

The brand: One stop shop for trendy RTW, swimwear, shoes and accessories

The date: 2/13 – 2/16

The code: No code needed

The deal: Additional 20% off sale items + double points on New Arrivals for loyalty program members

The brand: Luxury multi-brand retailer offering edits from designers such as Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and more

The dates: Through 2/14

The code: No code needed