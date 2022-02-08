Whether you’re shopping gifts for a loved one, or simply treating yourself and your closet to a little TLC, shopping Valentine’s Day sales is always a win-win. Think about it, you’re just in time to rack up styles you’ll need for the incoming season, all at a steal of a price.
We know deciphering where to spend your hard-earned cash on big holiday sale days is no easy feat. Now in the digital era, we’re found with more fashionable options at our fingertips than ever before, each fighting for our undivided attention. So, we did the heavy lifting and scoured the internet for the very best Valentine’s Day sales for you, and rounded up the top 30 to keep on your radar below. From emerging brands, to household favorites, to multi-brand retailers, this is the ultimate guide for making the best of the season of love. Dive in ahead, because some of these sales have already gotten a head start.
1. Akola
The deal: 25% off sitewide (excludes Unlock-It Bracelet), and free express shipping when you spend $200 or more
The brand: Handmade jewelry, designed in Uganda
The dates: Until 2/9
The code: VDAY25
2. Amalfii
The deal: 30% off sitewide
The brand: Trend-forward essentials
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: enamalfii
3. AMYO Jewelry
The deal: 15% off Gift Collections
The brand: Minimalist, everyday jewelry
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY1
4. Arch
The deal: 15% off sitewide
The brand: fun-loving statement heels and slippers
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: ARCHACCESS
5. ARSN
The deal: 20% off sitewide
The brand: Edgy jewelry for the minimalist fashion girl
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: HEARTBREAKER
6. Baggallini
The deal: 25% off select styles
The brand: A one stop shop for handbags, totes and luggage for the woman on the go
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: VDAY
7. Behno
The deal: 10% off sitewide
The brand: A trend-forward collection of handbags and accessories, including shoulder bags, bucket bags and top handles
The dates: Through 1/28
The code: ENJOY10
8. By Iman Akilah
The deal: 20% off sitewide
The brand: Trendy RTW you can take to the office, brunch and beyond
The dates: 2/10 – 2/14
The code: VDAY
9. Castañer
The deal: Buy one, get one 15% off
The brand: Known for its inventive espadrilles shoe styles, and more
The dates: 2/11 – 2/14
The code: VALENTINESDAY
10. Gauge81
The deal: 15% off select styles
The brand: A chic RTW brand blurring the lines between casual and evening wear with minimalist styles that feature striking details
The dates: Through 2/15
The code: G81VDAY
11. Giant Vintage
The deal: Buy one, get one 50% off on all sunglasses
The brand: An epic collection of sunglasses for the vintage lover. Most known for its Y2K offering, the brand also carries styles from the ’90s, ’70s and more
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: LUVYOU
12. Gloss The Label
The deal: 30% off entire site
The brand: Cool-girl sunnies and apparel
The dates: 2/10 – 2/13
The code: Vday30
13. Heiress Beverly Hills
The deal: 90% off sitewide
The brand: A trendy collective of night-out ready styles (think mini dresses, corset tops, and more)
The dates: Through 2/28
The code: No code needed
14. House of Miami Jewels
The deal: 24% off sitewide
The brand: Classic, dainty jewelry styles perfect or layering
The dates: 2/15
The code: XOXO25
15. I.AM.GIA
The deal: 10% off the All-Stars Collection
The brand: Known for its Y2K-inspired, Instagram-approved styles made up of brand signatures such as cut-outs, two piece sets and flared pants
The dates: Through 2/21
The code: TAKE10
16. Idle
The deal: Free standard shipping for all U.S. orders
The brand: Fun sleepwear necessities such as long and short slips, and robes
The dates: 2/8 – 2/10
The code: SHIPITTOME
17. J/Slides
The deal: Additional 50% off sale styles
The brand: Boasts comfy casual shoes in fun colors, from sneakers to pool slides
The dates: 2/10-2/13
The code: VDAY
18. Karma and Luck
The deal: 25% sitewide
The brand: Lifestyle brand providing intentional jewelry made with authentic gemstones
The dates: Through 2/17
The code: LOVE25
19. Leau
The deal: 15% off sitewide
The brand: Minimalist collection of elegant basics to wear to your next dinner party
The dates: 2/10-2/15
The code: VDAY22
20. Lisa Says Gah
The deal: 50% off archive styles
The brand: A kitschy, San-Fransisco based brand offering up styles in fun colors and patterns, such as butterfly and psychedelic prints
The dates: 2/9 – 2/10
The code: No code needed
21. Love, Vera
The deal: Up to 50% off sitewide
The brand: Sultry, size-inclusive lingerie and intimates
The dates: Through 2/28
The code: No code needed
22. The M Jewelers
The deal: 45% off sitewide
The brand: Customizable nameplate jewelry and more
The dates: Through 2/28
The code: VDAY45
23. Montce
The deal: 20% off sale accessories
The brand: Ultra cute, yet sophisticated swim and resort wear
The dates: Through 2/9
The code: No code needed
24. Nina Shoes
The deal: 40% off all pink & red shoes, bags, and jewelry + free shipping
The brand: Stylish, event-ready accessories and shoes
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: No code needed
25. Nocturne
The deal: 50% off sitewide
The brand: On trend, sustainable RTW
The dates: Through 2/20
The code: LOVE
26. Proof
The deal: 15% off the Lace Collection
The brand: Leak-proof underwear to wear during periods
The dates: 2/10 – 2/14
The code: VDAY15
27. Radley London
The deal: $70 off of select Handbags, $30 off of select wallets
The brand: Stylish and practical handbags and accessories
The dates: Through 2/15
The code: No code needed
28. SKiVYS
The deal: 15% off sitewide
The brand: Loungewear you’ll wan to live in.
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: HEART15
29. Tobi
The deal: 50% off sitewide and 60% off all bottoms
The brand: One stop shop for trendy RTW, swimwear, shoes and accessories
The date: 2/13 – 2/16
The code: No code needed
30. The Webster
The deal: Additional 20% off sale items + double points on New Arrivals for loyalty program members
The brand: Luxury multi-brand retailer offering edits from designers such as Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and more
The dates: Through 2/14
The code: No code needed