Here’s Why You Should Be Using An SPF Primer

While warm weather is here (thank goodness as we’re over the rain), it’s also time to switch up our makeup routines. That includes finding the right primers to create our desired makeup looks; be it dewy or matte.

Additionally, while it’s important to wear SPF every day, it might be worth considering makeup primers with SPF built in to further protect our skin from higher UV rays. Brittany Whitfield, a celebrity makeup artist, and Sloane Casper, a makeup artist based in California, share tips with ESSENCE on how to pick the best SPF Primers below.

What are SPF primers?

“SPF primers are products that can act as both a product to sustain makeup as well as sun protection under glam,” Whitfield tells ESSENCE. Think of it, as Casper describes it, as sun protection that doesn’t weigh down on your makeup. “SPF primers give you all the benefits of a sunscreen with the promise of longer wearing makeup that won’t move.”

What should I look out for?

Turns out, many SPF primers do not contain a ton of SPF. Casper notes that while SPF primers have less steps in application, sun protection doesn’t fight with makeup on your face. “SPF has less of a tendency to flash back if it’s tinted,” Casper says. “Some sunscreens can cause makeup to separate, slip or pill.”

Whitfield notes that you should be aware of the ingredients in SPF primers. “Most (not all) sunscreens provide a slip to the skin,” Whitfield says. She suggests for someone with extremely dry skin, but wants both sun protection and a glow, to definitely consider SPF primers, too. Casper notes that when picking out an SPF primer, make sure it “does everything you want.” For example, if it has hyaluronic acid, it can hydrate your skin.

Which ones should I use?

01 01 Charlotte Tilbury Invisible UV Flawless Primer SPF 50 Anything that has Charlotte Tilbury’s name on it is going to work on your skin. This primer has hyaluronic acid and SPF 50 to support, hydrate and prime your skin. Available at ulta.com 55 Shop Now 02 02 YSE Beauty SPF 30 Primer Skin Glow This primer will make your skin feel luxurious thanks to niacinamide, sodium hyaluronate and spirulina maxima. They work together to give your canvas an instant glow while reducing the appearance of dark spots. Available at ysebeauty.com 48 Shop Now 03 03 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 “My favorite brand at the moment would be SuperGoop,” says Whitfield. This hydrating primer works for dry, normal and combination skin. It has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to keep your skin looking glossy. Available at supergoop.com 38 Shop Now 04 04 NARS Radiance Primer Spf 35 This primer is dermatologist-tested and works to give your skin a dewy, shimmery finish. Available at narscosmetics.com 36 Shop Now

